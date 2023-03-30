10 mins ago - Food and Drink
Vote now: Columbus burger bracket Fry-nal Four
After three beefy blowouts and one somewhat even matchup, we're back with the next round of our Columbus Madness burger bracket.
The latest: German Village heavy-hitter Thurman Cafe, home of the TV-famous Thurmanator, is up against dive bar Johnnie's Tavern.
- Both have served up delicious burgers since the '40s — and Johnnie's keeps a cult following without help from "Man vs. Food."
The other side: Cap City Fine Diner, a Cameron Mitchell Restaurants old-fashioned classic, versus Pat and Gracie's, a Clintonville staple dishing out smashburgers.
- Both clobbered their competition in the Elite Ate, so this could be anybody's game.
🗳️ What's next: Vote here for your favorites in the Fry-nal Four! (Closes 3pm Friday.)
