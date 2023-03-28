Two years after scandal, the Columbus Zoo is accredited again

The Columbus Zoo regained its accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) yesterday — nearly 18 months after losing it due to scandals involving its top officials.

Why it matters: Above all, reputation. AZA accreditation is the zoological gold standard and Columbus had earned it for 41 straight years before October 2021.

This resolves a rough, embarrassing chapter of the zoo's otherwise well-respected history and helps ensure new president and CEO Tom Schmid can focus on moving forward with his goals, including renovations and a strategic plan.

What's more: Zoo members now once again enjoy free or discounted admission to other AZA member zoos, including Toledo, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Additionally, Columbus can again breed animals through AZA Species Survival Plans without any red tape.

Catch up quick: The loss of accreditation was two-pronged.

First, a Dispatch investigation that Alissa worked on in 2021 uncovered that former officials had been using zoo assets personally for years, resulting in losses of at least $631,000 that have been mostly recovered via settlements.

Later that year a documentary, "The Conservation Game," exposed longtime zoo director Jack Hanna's involvement in the exotic big cat trade, a clear violation of AZA standards. He has since retired.

Details: The zoo has made many changes to its animal care program and financial policies, Schmid said in a statement. A December AZA inspection found no issues.

The accreditation is valid for five years.

What he's saying: "I'm proud of our team, both our staff and our board of directors. We have accomplished so much over the last 18 months," Schmid said.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Though this rebound was to be expected — Columbus is a flagship AZA institution, after all — it's certainly a big relief for zoo fans.

What we're watching: An ongoing investigation into the financial scandal by the Ohio Attorney General's Charitable Law Section, which regulates the state's nonprofits. The office hasn't answered our question on when that'll wrap up.