Zoo reaches $400,000 settlement with former CEO Tom Stalf

Columbus Zoo entrance
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium entrance. Photo courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reached a $400,000 settlement with former president and CEO Tom Stalf, per a statement provided to Axios Friday.

Why it matters: Stalf's personal use of zoo assets — totaling at least $432,000 in losses, according to a forensic audit —  made up the bulk of the misspending at the heart of last year's financial scandal.

  • The settlement means the zoo can avoid trying to reclaim the money through a lawsuit.

What's next: Just one of four officials involved in the scandal, former vice president of marketing Pete Fingerhut, has not yet settled with the zoo.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for more details as well as coverage in Monday's Axios Columbus newsletter.

