The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reached a $400,000 settlement with former president and CEO Tom Stalf, per a statement provided to Axios Friday.

Why it matters: Stalf's personal use of zoo assets — totaling at least $432,000 in losses, according to a forensic audit — made up the bulk of the misspending at the heart of last year's financial scandal.

The settlement means the zoo can avoid trying to reclaim the money through a lawsuit.

What's next: Just one of four officials involved in the scandal, former vice president of marketing Pete Fingerhut, has not yet settled with the zoo.

Two others settled in January, for a total of $143,000.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for more details as well as coverage in Monday's Axios Columbus newsletter.