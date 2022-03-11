Zoo reaches $400,000 settlement with former CEO Tom Stalf
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has reached a $400,000 settlement with former president and CEO Tom Stalf, per a statement provided to Axios Friday.
Why it matters: Stalf's personal use of zoo assets — totaling at least $432,000 in losses, according to a forensic audit — made up the bulk of the misspending at the heart of last year's financial scandal.
- The settlement means the zoo can avoid trying to reclaim the money through a lawsuit.
What's next: Just one of four officials involved in the scandal, former vice president of marketing Pete Fingerhut, has not yet settled with the zoo.
- Two others settled in January, for a total of $143,000.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for more details as well as coverage in Monday's Axios Columbus newsletter.
