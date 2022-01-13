Columbus Zoo could sue to reclaim misspent funds
The Columbus Zoo is prepared to take legal action against former president and CEO Tom Stalf to reclaim the $432,000 it lost due his misspending.
- Meanwhile, two other employees involved in the financial scandal reached settlements with the zoo Wednesday afternoon, spokesperson Nicolle Gomez Racey tells Axios.
Why it matters: While the zoo is a nonprofit, about 20% of its yearly revenue comes from a Franklin County tax levy. The scandal has diminished the zoo's reputation and sparked a state investigation.
By the numbers: A forensic audit says the zoo lost at least $631,000.
- Former chief financial officer Greg Bell settled for $132,000 and former director of purchasing Tracy Murnane settled for $11,000, slightly lower than the amounts the audit says they misspent, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
- The audit says former director of marketing Pete Fingerhut misspent $57,000. The zoo will take legal action against him too if necessary, Gomez Racey says.
