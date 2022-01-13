Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Columbus Zoo is prepared to take legal action against former president and CEO Tom Stalf to reclaim the $432,000 it lost due his misspending.

Meanwhile, two other employees involved in the financial scandal reached settlements with the zoo Wednesday afternoon, spokesperson Nicolle Gomez Racey tells Axios.

Why it matters: While the zoo is a nonprofit, about 20% of its yearly revenue comes from a Franklin County tax levy. The scandal has diminished the zoo's reputation and sparked a state investigation.

By the numbers: A forensic audit says the zoo lost at least $631,000.