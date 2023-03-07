Food Truck Tour: FoxFire Tacos
👋 Alissa here. It's finally warming up and outdoor dining will soon make its glorious return.
- That means it's the perfect time to revive our Food Truck Tour!
What's happening: I stopped by FoxFire Tacos at Parsons North Brewing Company in Schumacher Place last week.
What I ate: The three amigos taco trio ($12) with a different filling in each — chicken, ground beef and cauliflower — plus a side of chips and salsa ($6).
- I added smoky sauce. Other options are sweet, spicy and diablo.
- Tacos are topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cheese, onions, cilantro and lime.
Quick take: The fresh slaw and sauce quickly distinguished these soft corn-shell tacos from the many others I've eaten locally. They're a must-try.
- The thin, crispy chips are non-negotiable. The salty seasoning on top is sublime.
Vibe check: Sit at outdoor picnic tables or take your meal inside Parsons North.
- I stumbled upon two happy accidents while doing the latter: Tuesday trivia and a unique smoked sour beer from Pretentious Barrel House called Clandestine. It paired perfectly with the taco sauce.
🌮 If you go: FoxFire Tacos is generally open 5-9pm Tuesday and Wednesday, 685 Parsons Ave. Check special hours here.
🙏 Thanks to reader Nathan T., who recommends the breakfast burrito, for the tasty suggestion!
📬 What food truck should we try next? Email [email protected]
