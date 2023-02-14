1 hour ago - Things to Do

Ohioans' recommendations for traveling in Ohio

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of the Columbus skyline, with word balloons with exclamation points in them popping up across the city.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Thanks to our readers for recommending a few additions to Ohio's most recent travel guide.

  • Some of your favorite spots to visit:

Fran B.: "The Garst Museum in Greenville. It has a fabulous exhibit on Annie Oakley and other historical events and personalities."

Kay B.: "One very important thing to add about Port Clinton: It’s the county seat of Ottawa County, home to almost 100 bald eagle nests, more than any county in the state. Lake Erie and its marshes provide an excellent feeding ground and is why the raptors have made an amazing comeback!"

Kevin B.: "The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield is a must-see. If you are a movie lover it is a no-brainer, but even if you are not, it is a fascinating historical location and an architectural marvel. And the tour guides are very knowledgeable and enthusiastic, which results in a great tour experience."

Debra G.: "Yellow Springs of course! This village has great shopping and restaurant choices. It retains its counterculture vibe and celebrity sightings (it's the home of comic Dave Chappelle) are a pleasant surprise."

