Columbus highlights in the 2023 Ohio travel guide

Hocking Hills State Park, one of the most popular tourist sites in Ohio. Photo: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Italian Village, the Trolley District and the Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge represent the "soul of Columbus" in Ohio's newest travel guide.

Why it matters: The 2023 guide helps satiate our wanderlust during a long winter season, offering some travel ideas to daydream about for the upcoming warmer months.

Zoom in: TourismOhio dedicated the guide's first section to Columbus' "unique neighborhoods," community festivals and "nearby must-sees" like the Quarry Trails Metro Park, Buckeye Lake and the Tomato Festival in Reynoldsburg.

Get moving: With some inspiration from the guide, here are our picks for weekend trips to take this year:

Marietta

Pages: 28, 53, 62

Distance from Columbus: 2 hours

Why it's unique: Marietta was the first settlement in Ohio and features loads of historic sites, like Mound Cemetery.

When to visit: Sept. 8-10 for the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival.

Greenville

Pages: 116, 123-124

Distance from Columbus: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Why it's unique: Greenville's Darke County is well off the beaten path but still boasts an active shopping scene and frequent live music performances.

What to eat: Stop by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, a true throwback and local staple since 1934 that features an enormous brick wall of gum.

When to visit: The first Friday of each month for the regular downtown party.

Port Clinton

Pages: 23, 73, 78

Distance from Columbus: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Why it's unique: This Lake Erie town offers a swimming beach, waterfront dining and trips to the nearby islands.

What to drink: Anything on tap at Twin Oast Brewing, a local craft brewery with one of the most scenic and relaxing atmospheres in all of Ohio.

