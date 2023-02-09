Columbus highlights in the 2023 Ohio travel guide
Italian Village, the Trolley District and the Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge represent the "soul of Columbus" in Ohio's newest travel guide.
Why it matters: The 2023 guide helps satiate our wanderlust during a long winter season, offering some travel ideas to daydream about for the upcoming warmer months.
Zoom in: TourismOhio dedicated the guide's first section to Columbus' "unique neighborhoods," community festivals and "nearby must-sees" like the Quarry Trails Metro Park, Buckeye Lake and the Tomato Festival in Reynoldsburg.
Get moving: With some inspiration from the guide, here are our picks for weekend trips to take this year:
Marietta
Pages: 28, 53, 62
Distance from Columbus: 2 hours
Why it's unique: Marietta was the first settlement in Ohio and features loads of historic sites, like Mound Cemetery.
When to visit: Sept. 8-10 for the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival.
Greenville
Pages: 116, 123-124
Distance from Columbus: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Why it's unique: Greenville's Darke County is well off the beaten path but still boasts an active shopping scene and frequent live music performances.
What to eat: Stop by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, a true throwback and local staple since 1934 that features an enormous brick wall of gum.
When to visit: The first Friday of each month for the regular downtown party.
Port Clinton
Pages: 23, 73, 78
Distance from Columbus: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Why it's unique: This Lake Erie town offers a swimming beach, waterfront dining and trips to the nearby islands.
What to drink: Anything on tap at Twin Oast Brewing, a local craft brewery with one of the most scenic and relaxing atmospheres in all of Ohio.
📬 Where would you suggest an Ohio tourist visit to "find it here?"
- Email [email protected] with your favorites.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.