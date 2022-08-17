Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway.

Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay.

Where to stay

1. Jailhouse Suites

Jailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities.

Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFi

Rate: $135+ per night

Address: 111 N. Winter St.

2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)

This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College.

Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unit

Rate: $264 per night

Location: Near downtown Yellow Springs

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

3. Enchanting English Cottage

This 1800s cottage has a recently renovated kitchen, bathrooms and an upstairs ensuite bed and bath.

Features: Indoor fireplace, screened-in porch, free parking

Rate: $249 per night

Location: Near downtown Yellow Springs

Where to eat

1. Clifton Mill

Clifton Mill Restaurant pairs homestyle meals with an atmosphere that feels like you're eating a big family dinner in the park.

2. Yellow Springs Brewery

Enjoy craft beers in an eclectic, art-filled space adjacent to the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

Photo courtesy of Yellow Springs Brewery

3. Ellie's Restaurant at Mills Park Hotel

A full-service restaurant inside of Mills Park Hotel, Ellie’s Restaurant serves homemade baked goods and Southern-style comfort food for breakfast and lunch.

What to do

1. Mini Golf at Young's Jersey Dairy

Grab some ice cream and putt around two miniature golf courses that are open year-round.

Photo: John Young/Young's Jersey Dairy

2. John Bryan State Park

This 752-acre park offers plenty to do, including rock climbing, hiking, playgrounds, camping, boating, fishing and biking.

Hours: 8am-8:30pm daily

Address: 3790 State Route 370

3. Shopping in Downtown Yellow Springs

Support local businesses and shop for everything from used comic books to handmade jewelry and apparel.