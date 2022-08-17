Where to eat, play and stay in Yellow Springs, 1 hour from Columbus
Located in Greene County, the village of Yellow Springs is the quintessential nature-lovers' getaway.
Here's what to do and where to eat and drink and stay.
Where to stay
Jailhouse Suites is made up of four former jail buildings that have been renovated and packed with modern amenities.
- Features: Electric fireplace, central A/C, Roku TV and WiFi
- Rate: $135+ per night
- Address: 111 N. Winter St.
2. Remodeled Guest Cabin (Airbnb)
This renovated cabin is just one block from downtown, Glen Helen Nature Preserve and Antioch College.
- Features: Private, heated saltwater pool and hot tub, central A/C, free parking, washer/dryer in-unit
- Rate: $264 per night
- Location: Near downtown Yellow Springs
This 1800s cottage has a recently renovated kitchen, bathrooms and an upstairs ensuite bed and bath.
- Features: Indoor fireplace, screened-in porch, free parking
- Rate: $249 per night
- Location: Near downtown Yellow Springs
Where to eat
1. Clifton Mill
Clifton Mill Restaurant pairs homestyle meals with an atmosphere that feels like you're eating a big family dinner in the park.
- Hours: 9am-4pm Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm Saturday-Sunday
- Address: 75 Water St.
Enjoy craft beers in an eclectic, art-filled space adjacent to the Little Miami Scenic Trail.
- Hours: 1-9pm Monday-Thursday, 1-10pm Friday, noon-10pm Saturday, noon-8pm Sunday.
- Address: 305 Walnut St.
3. Ellie's Restaurant at Mills Park Hotel
A full-service restaurant inside of Mills Park Hotel, Ellie’s Restaurant serves homemade baked goods and Southern-style comfort food for breakfast and lunch.
- Hours: 8am-2pm Sunday-Thursday, 8am-8pm Friday-Saturday
- Address: 321 Xenia Ave.
What to do
1. Mini Golf at Young's Jersey Dairy
Grab some ice cream and putt around two miniature golf courses that are open year-round.
- Hours: 10am-10pm daily
- Address: 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd.
This 752-acre park offers plenty to do, including rock climbing, hiking, playgrounds, camping, boating, fishing and biking.
- Hours: 8am-8:30pm daily
- Address: 3790 State Route 370
3. Shopping in Downtown Yellow Springs
Support local businesses and shop for everything from used comic books to handmade jewelry and apparel.
- Hours: Varies by store. Check store websites for updated information.
- Address: 228 Xenia Ave.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.