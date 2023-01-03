Minimum wage in Ohio gets a bump

Data: U.S. Department of Labor and Ohio Department of Commerce; Note: Pay rate is for non-tipped employees. Tipped employees' rate is lower; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ohio's minimum wage just saw its biggest boost in years, but it's still considered inadequate for low-income workers to get by.

State of play: Statewide minimum wage increases each Jan. 1 to match the rate of inflation, per a 2006 voter-approved constitutional amendment.

The minimum wage for non-tipped employees increased from $9.30 to $10.10 per hour.

For tipped employees, it rose from $4.65 to $5.05.

The big picture: 2023 marks the highest one-year jump since the amendment was enacted.

More than 400,000 workers will earn a higher paycheck from the increase or via adjusted pay scales, local think tank Policy Matters Ohio estimates.

Yes, but: Last year's inflation spike means Ohioans are paying much more for food, housing and other essentials.