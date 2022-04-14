Inflation spiking in Ohio and across the Midwest

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

Residents across the Midwest are paying more for goods and services than they were a year ago, new federal data shows.

Driving the news: The national inflation rate has surged to 8.5%, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

That's about the rate seen in Midwestern states, per data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.

Why it matters: Well, just check your pocketbooks.

The cost of everything — from gasoline to food and pet products — has gone up, along with vehicles and utility services.

