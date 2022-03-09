Ohio gas prices skyrocket to $4 per gallon

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: AAA; Table: Will Chase/Axios

The war in Ukraine is helping fuel a massive spike in gasoline prices across the country, and our state is especially feeling pain at the pump.

Driving the news: The average cost of a gallon of regular-grade gas in Ohio reached $3.99 yesterday, a nearly 60-cent jump in the span of a week. (Prices continued to rise overnight and reached $4.08 this morning.)

That's one of the biggest increases of any state this month, according to AAA, and the highest average gas price recorded in Ohio over the last 10 years, according to the price tracker GasBuddy.

The big picture: Ohio's prices still remain lower than the national average, which topped $4.25 a gallon early this morning, per AAA.

Reality check: Even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prices were gradually rising from the pandemic depths of early 2020 as demand has returned to normal levels.

The recent events have upset the oil market and pushed prices to amounts not seen in Ohio since Obama's second term.

What's ahead: Don't expect prices starting with a "2" any time soon, with the U.S. announcing a ban on Russian oil imports yesterday.

⛽️ Our suggestions on dealing with the high gas prices: