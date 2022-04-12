Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Inflation surged again in March, as consumer prices hit yet another fresh peak not seen in a generation.

Why it matters: The relentless rise in prices is a challenge for investors, Federal Reserve policy makers and politicians, who are all trying to navigate an inflationary backdrop that hasn't been seen since the early 1980s.

Driving the news: The consumer price index rose 1.2% in March compared to February, above economists expectations for 1.1%.