Inflation surges to 8.5%, highest in over 40 years
Inflation surged again in March, as consumer prices hit yet another fresh peak not seen in a generation.
Why it matters: The relentless rise in prices is a challenge for investors, Federal Reserve policy makers and politicians, who are all trying to navigate an inflationary backdrop that hasn't been seen since the early 1980s.
Driving the news: The consumer price index rose 1.2% in March compared to February, above economists expectations for 1.1%.
- Prices were up 8.5% over the last year, higher than the 8.4% rise that economists expected, according to consensus expectations reported by FactSet.
- That's the highest annual rate of inflation since December 1981.