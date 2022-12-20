1 hour ago - Food and Drink

A year of culinary hellos and goodbyes

Tyler Buchanan
Animated illustration of a neon sign with a "Sorry We're Closed" flickering on and off.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Columbus diners said farewell this year to tofu at Buddha Bowl, pesto sandwiches at Corner Bakery Cafe and fried chicken at Hen Quarter.

What's happening: 2022 proved to be somewhat of a comeback year for the local dining scene, though many restaurateurs still felt the squeeze of rising costs and staffing shortages.

We're sad these closed:

🌺 Alissa: LemonShark, which offered colorful Hawaiian themes and equally vibrant sushi and hibachi plates.

🥪 Tyler: Melt Bar and Grilled in the Short North, which I first visited as a 20-something living in rural Ohio.

  • To me, the gigantic grilled cheeses and heaping pile of fries represented life in Ohio's biggest city: intimidating and excessive.
  • Even though the sandwiches seemed to get smaller over the years (thanks, shrinkflation), I still enjoyed the hedonism of a stupidly heavy plate of deliciousness.
  • At least there's still the Easton location!

We're happy these opened:

🍺 Alissa: Ohio Brewing Company in Milo-Grogan. Burgers, pizza and other tasty bar food will soak up the beer while you soak up the eccentric Ohio-centric atmosphere.

🌮 Tyler: Torchy's Tacos. I'm a simple man whose happiness depends on a mound of chips and a big 'ole bowl of queso.

Our '23 picks:

🐠 Alissa: Kona Grill is returning to its former location at Easton, so the LemonShark void won't be felt for long.

  • I'm looking forward to the food but equally excited to dine alongside a giant aquarium again.

🏨 Tyler: I'm intrigued by the Junto Hotel, set to open in Franklinton this spring with six dining options.

