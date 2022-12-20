A year of culinary hellos and goodbyes

Columbus diners said farewell this year to tofu at Buddha Bowl, pesto sandwiches at Corner Bakery Cafe and fried chicken at Hen Quarter.

But they also welcomed Southern beignets at Way Down Yonder, bratwurst and outdoor "snow globes" at HillGarten and epic margaritas at Agave & Rye.

What's happening: 2022 proved to be somewhat of a comeback year for the local dining scene, though many restaurateurs still felt the squeeze of rising costs and staffing shortages.

We're sad these closed:

🌺 Alissa: LemonShark, which offered colorful Hawaiian themes and equally vibrant sushi and hibachi plates.

The key fixture of Easton's $500 million expansion only lasted a year and the space now sits empty.

🥪 Tyler: Melt Bar and Grilled in the Short North, which I first visited as a 20-something living in rural Ohio.

To me, the gigantic grilled cheeses and heaping pile of fries represented life in Ohio's biggest city: intimidating and excessive.

Even though the sandwiches seemed to get smaller over the years (thanks, shrinkflation), I still enjoyed the hedonism of a stupidly heavy plate of deliciousness.

At least there's still the Easton location!

We're happy these opened:

🍺 Alissa: Ohio Brewing Company in Milo-Grogan. Burgers, pizza and other tasty bar food will soak up the beer while you soak up the eccentric Ohio-centric atmosphere.

🌮 Tyler: Torchy's Tacos. I'm a simple man whose happiness depends on a mound of chips and a big 'ole bowl of queso.

Nobody does it better than this Texas-based chain that debuted at Polaris this fall.

Our '23 picks:

🐠 Alissa: Kona Grill is returning to its former location at Easton, so the LemonShark void won't be felt for long.

I'm looking forward to the food but equally excited to dine alongside a giant aquarium again.

🏨 Tyler: I'm intrigued by the Junto Hotel, set to open in Franklinton this spring with six dining options.

📬 Email [email protected] with your 2022 restaurant takes. We'll share your favorites to kick off the new year.