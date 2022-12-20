A year of culinary hellos and goodbyes
Columbus diners said farewell this year to tofu at Buddha Bowl, pesto sandwiches at Corner Bakery Cafe and fried chicken at Hen Quarter.
- But they also welcomed Southern beignets at Way Down Yonder, bratwurst and outdoor "snow globes" at HillGarten and epic margaritas at Agave & Rye.
What's happening: 2022 proved to be somewhat of a comeback year for the local dining scene, though many restaurateurs still felt the squeeze of rising costs and staffing shortages.
We're sad these closed:
🌺 Alissa: LemonShark, which offered colorful Hawaiian themes and equally vibrant sushi and hibachi plates.
- The key fixture of Easton's $500 million expansion only lasted a year and the space now sits empty.
🥪 Tyler: Melt Bar and Grilled in the Short North, which I first visited as a 20-something living in rural Ohio.
- To me, the gigantic grilled cheeses and heaping pile of fries represented life in Ohio's biggest city: intimidating and excessive.
- Even though the sandwiches seemed to get smaller over the years (thanks, shrinkflation), I still enjoyed the hedonism of a stupidly heavy plate of deliciousness.
- At least there's still the Easton location!
We're happy these opened:
🍺 Alissa: Ohio Brewing Company in Milo-Grogan. Burgers, pizza and other tasty bar food will soak up the beer while you soak up the eccentric Ohio-centric atmosphere.
🌮 Tyler: Torchy's Tacos. I'm a simple man whose happiness depends on a mound of chips and a big 'ole bowl of queso.
- Nobody does it better than this Texas-based chain that debuted at Polaris this fall.
Our '23 picks:
🐠 Alissa: Kona Grill is returning to its former location at Easton, so the LemonShark void won't be felt for long.
- I'm looking forward to the food but equally excited to dine alongside a giant aquarium again.
🏨 Tyler: I'm intrigued by the Junto Hotel, set to open in Franklinton this spring with six dining options.
- Most unusual: A walk-up poutine counter!
📬 Email [email protected] with your 2022 restaurant takes. We'll share your favorites to kick off the new year.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.