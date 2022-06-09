Ohio restaurant reservations on the rebound
Columbus' dining scene has fully bounced back from the pandemic — at least in terms of reservations.
Driving the news: Restaurant bookings here so far this month are higher than during the same time period in 2019, new OpenTable data shows.
- The same goes for all of Ohio, which has a much higher booking percentage than the country overall.
Why it matters: Our restaurant scene took a gigantic hit when dining rooms closed and residents opted for safer takeout options during COVID-19 surges.
- This data shows our city's "return to normalcy" amid a perpetual pandemic, which is good news for restaurant owners.
Yes, but: The cost of goods and inflation mean that restaurants' already-slim margins are still an issue.
The bottom line: Your favorite dinner spot might still be struggling, but the boost in reservations is a welcome sign.
Of note: Columbus Taco Week continues through Saturday.
