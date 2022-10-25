1 hour ago - Food and Drink

😋 The best queso in town

Tyler Buchanan
An overview of tacos and queso dip in brown paper-lined baskets

Torchy's offers a variety of tacos and burritos, but the queso is most popular. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

👋 Tyler here. Before I went on leave, my Axios colleagues from Texas gasped when I mentioned Torchy's Tacos built an Ohio location, a gleeful reaction typically reserved for news of Buc-ees gas station expansion.

Look, I know what you might be thinking: Another trendy build-your-own taco joint?

  • Indeed — but you don't just go for the tacos, delicious as they are. You visit Torchy's for the best queso in the 614 area code.

What I ordered: A large order of the stuff, topped with a dab of guac, cilantro and diablo sauce which, as Willy Wonka would say, gives it a little kick.

  • I didn't go too crazy on my taco order, opting for a trio of beef fajita, chicken fajita and "trailer park" tacos. The latter features perfectly seasoned fried chicken bites.

My suggestion for a successful Taco Tuesday: Head up to Polaris, grab some tacos and queso, then walk off the calories at the mall.

If you go: 1478 Gemini Place. 10am-10pm Sunday-Thursday, 10am-11pm Friday-Saturday.

