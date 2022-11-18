Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor

The Spanish revival mansion in Bexley. Photos courtesy of New Albany Realty

Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.

Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.

Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.

A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.

You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island.

There's a basketball court inside the garage built wide enough to fit a fleet of snow plows.

And a loggia overlooks a grassy hill and a magnificent row of trees.

The intrigue: The mansion is located across the street from the governor's residence.

Play your cards right and you could enjoy a neighborhood potluck for the ages.

Just be careful where you hit your backyard practice tee shots.

Reality check: If you can't afford the $3.25 million asking price, don't worry — there's another home listed down the street for a more manageable $2.4 million.