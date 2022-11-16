Alissa maneuvers a snowplow through barrels. Photo courtesy of the Columbus Department of Public Service

👋 Alissa here. The old saying goes, "before you criticize someone, walk a mile in their shoes."

I recently had an experience sort of like that — except I drove a mile in their snowplow.

Driving the news: Long before the first snowflakes of the season fell, city officials invited journalists to test drive a snowplow obstacle course used to train Snow Warriors.

🤫 Context: Luckily, they didn’t check my driving record, or they may have reconsidered.

Yes, but: I’m happy to report I passed the test — albeit barely — thanks to guidance from my passenger seat coach, Snow Warrior Lacey.

How it works: Drivers carefully maneuver a Ford F-550 while also controlling a plow with a joystick. My years of video game experience didn't help much, unfortunately.

For most obstacles, the goal is to earn points by getting just close enough to touch targets, plowing the full width of the hypothetical street.

Bump a border barrel and you lose points. Those represent objects like parked vehicles and mailboxes in real life. I caused … some light property damage.

The bottom line: It's a lot harder than it looks.