Ohio's red sweep

Tyler Buchanan
GOP victories at the top of the ticket headlined another banner election for Ohio Republicans within all branches of government.

Driving the news: Republicans held control of the Ohio Supreme Court, maintained supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers and once again swept the slate of executive offices.

  • The state's congressional delegation now features 10 Republicans and five Democrats.

Why it matters: These wins may pay further dividends as the state's redistricting process continues.

  • Republicans have a numbers advantage when it comes to drawing and approving new legislative maps.
  • Future legal challenges against these maps could start falling Republicans' way now that Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican who ruled with Democrats in redistricting cases, is retired.

Separately, Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved a pair of statewide ballot issues tasking courts to consider public safety when setting cash bail, and requiring voters to be U.S. citizens.

Data: Ohio Secretary of State, AP; Chart: Axios Visuals
