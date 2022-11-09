Ohio's red sweep

GOP victories at the top of the ticket headlined another banner election for Ohio Republicans within all branches of government.

Driving the news: Republicans held control of the Ohio Supreme Court, maintained supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers and once again swept the slate of executive offices.

The state's congressional delegation now features 10 Republicans and five Democrats.

Why it matters: These wins may pay further dividends as the state's redistricting process continues.

Republicans have a numbers advantage when it comes to drawing and approving new legislative maps.

Future legal challenges against these maps could start falling Republicans' way now that Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican who ruled with Democrats in redistricting cases, is retired.

Separately, Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved a pair of statewide ballot issues tasking courts to consider public safety when setting cash bail, and requiring voters to be U.S. citizens.