A photo of Nina West with orange hair and black feathers from the top of a dress surrounding her face

Photo: Staley Muroe, courtesy of Nina West

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

What's happening: Drag queen Nina West rose to international fame after winning Miss Congeniality in RuPaul's Drag Race season 11.

  • Now the Columbus-based star is showcasing her signature kindness with her first children's book, "The You Kind of Kind," coming later this month.
  • West, the stage name of Andrew Levitt, is also starring as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of "Hairspray" coming to the Ohio Theatre Nov. 8-13.

We're glad West had time to share her local favorites amid a busy fall schedule:

🎵 Music to start your day: Music sets everything up perfectly, right? My GET UP playlist is an always-shuffling mix of upbeat music, from Kelly Clarkson to Jay-Z, Dolly to Cardi B. Get the blood pumping and ready to conquer the day!

🍳 Breakfast: Grand Day Cafe in Grandview. I usually get an a la carte order of two eggs (over easy!) some bacon, some toast (I like sourdough or whole wheat, henny!) and a coffee! They have a delish Avocado Benny.

🐶 Morning activity: I try to take a morning walk around whatever city I am in so I can get a sense of the city vibe.

  • When I am home in Columbus, I take the morning to really spend with my pups, Edgar and Felicity.

🥪 Lunch: One of my favorite lunch stops in Columbus is Katalina's! That Mazatlan is soooooo delicious.

📚 Afternoon activity: Stopping by Prologue Bookshop, checking out some new book releases and then walking around the neighborhood.

🥘 Dinner: Alqueria! YUM YUM YUM. Get in my belly! I love the food, the team there, and I just love this restaurant.

  • And then, of course, ice cream from Jeni's after.

🍷 Evening activity: I love grabbing wine with friends and catching up with them when I can. Wine on High is a fave. I have a lot of favorite spots to get a drink, but usual haunts include Alibi and Seventh Son.

📖 Plus: Meet West at a drag queen story time hosted by Prologue, 5:30pm on Nov. 7 at WOSU, 1800 N. Pearl St.

