We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.
What's happening: Drag queen Nina West rose to international fame after winning Miss Congeniality in RuPaul's Drag Race season 11.
- Now the Columbus-based star is showcasing her signature kindness with her first children's book, "The You Kind of Kind," coming later this month.
- West, the stage name of Andrew Levitt, is also starring as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of "Hairspray" coming to the Ohio Theatre Nov. 8-13.
We're glad West had time to share her local favorites amid a busy fall schedule:
🎵 Music to start your day: Music sets everything up perfectly, right? My GET UP playlist is an always-shuffling mix of upbeat music, from Kelly Clarkson to Jay-Z, Dolly to Cardi B. Get the blood pumping and ready to conquer the day!
🍳 Breakfast: Grand Day Cafe in Grandview. I usually get an a la carte order of two eggs (over easy!) some bacon, some toast (I like sourdough or whole wheat, henny!) and a coffee! They have a delish Avocado Benny.
🐶 Morning activity: I try to take a morning walk around whatever city I am in so I can get a sense of the city vibe.
- When I am home in Columbus, I take the morning to really spend with my pups, Edgar and Felicity.
🥪 Lunch: One of my favorite lunch stops in Columbus is Katalina's! That Mazatlan is soooooo delicious.
📚 Afternoon activity: Stopping by Prologue Bookshop, checking out some new book releases and then walking around the neighborhood.
🥘 Dinner: Alqueria! YUM YUM YUM. Get in my belly! I love the food, the team there, and I just love this restaurant.
- And then, of course, ice cream from Jeni's after.
🍷 Evening activity: I love grabbing wine with friends and catching up with them when I can. Wine on High is a fave. I have a lot of favorite spots to get a drink, but usual haunts include Alibi and Seventh Son.
📖 Plus: Meet West at a drag queen story time hosted by Prologue, 5:30pm on Nov. 7 at WOSU, 1800 N. Pearl St.
