We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

What's happening: Drag queen Nina West rose to international fame after winning Miss Congeniality in RuPaul's Drag Race season 11.

Now the Columbus-based star is showcasing her signature kindness with her first children's book, "The You Kind of Kind," coming later this month.

West, the stage name of Andrew Levitt, is also starring as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of "Hairspray" coming to the Ohio Theatre Nov. 8-13.

We're glad West had time to share her local favorites amid a busy fall schedule:

🎵 Music to start your day: Music sets everything up perfectly, right? My GET UP playlist is an always-shuffling mix of upbeat music, from Kelly Clarkson to Jay-Z, Dolly to Cardi B. Get the blood pumping and ready to conquer the day!

🍳 Breakfast: Grand Day Cafe in Grandview. I usually get an a la carte order of two eggs (over easy!) some bacon, some toast (I like sourdough or whole wheat, henny!) and a coffee! They have a delish Avocado Benny.

🐶 Morning activity: I try to take a morning walk around whatever city I am in so I can get a sense of the city vibe.

When I am home in Columbus, I take the morning to really spend with my pups, Edgar and Felicity.

🥪 Lunch: One of my favorite lunch stops in Columbus is Katalina's! That Mazatlan is soooooo delicious.

📚 Afternoon activity: Stopping by Prologue Bookshop, checking out some new book releases and then walking around the neighborhood.

🥘 Dinner: Alqueria! YUM YUM YUM. Get in my belly! I love the food, the team there, and I just love this restaurant.

And then, of course, ice cream from Jeni's after.

🍷 Evening activity: I love grabbing wine with friends and catching up with them when I can. Wine on High is a fave. I have a lot of favorite spots to get a drink, but usual haunts include Alibi and Seventh Son.

📖 Plus: Meet West at a drag queen story time hosted by Prologue, 5:30pm on Nov. 7 at WOSU, 1800 N. Pearl St.