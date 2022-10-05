We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

What's happening: As a lead makeup artist at Zombiezi Bay, Cianna Gaston transforms people into the creepy undead that bring the horror park to life.

Since it's scary season, we asked Gaston to share her local favorites.

👻 Music to start your day: It's officially fall now, so I am usually listening to spooky music!

😺 Morning activity: I would, ideally, get to sleep in. Then I would get up, cuddle with my cat on the hammock, get up again, stretch, and go grab some breakfast.

🍳 Breakfast: My favorite place is First Watch. I recommend the biscuits and gravy.

🐔 Lunch: Cane's.

🔮 Afternoon activity: I would love to spend the afternoon out shopping (and probably spending too much money) at witchy shops looking for new crystals with my mom. No bad vibes, only shiny crystals.

🌮 Dinner: I am always down to go to Fiesta Jalisco. I normally get the pollo a la piña and an insane amount of chips and salsa.

🧶 Evening activity: I would love to have a quiet evening with time to relax and recharge. My partner and I really enjoy going on walks and/or hiking. If we can, we try to bring our two cats with us in their stroller for some family time.

Then we come home, and I crochet until I lose track of time and realize it's 1am.

Plus: Watch Gaston turn zoo president and CEO Tom Schmid into a zombie.