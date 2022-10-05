🧟 Best Day Ever: Monster-maker Cianna Gaston
What's happening: As a lead makeup artist at Zombiezi Bay, Cianna Gaston transforms people into the creepy undead that bring the horror park to life.
- Since it's scary season, we asked Gaston to share her local favorites.
👻 Music to start your day: It's officially fall now, so I am usually listening to spooky music!
😺 Morning activity: I would, ideally, get to sleep in. Then I would get up, cuddle with my cat on the hammock, get up again, stretch, and go grab some breakfast.
🍳 Breakfast: My favorite place is First Watch. I recommend the biscuits and gravy.
🐔 Lunch: Cane's.
🔮 Afternoon activity: I would love to spend the afternoon out shopping (and probably spending too much money) at witchy shops looking for new crystals with my mom. No bad vibes, only shiny crystals.
🌮 Dinner: I am always down to go to Fiesta Jalisco. I normally get the pollo a la piña and an insane amount of chips and salsa.
🧶 Evening activity: I would love to have a quiet evening with time to relax and recharge. My partner and I really enjoy going on walks and/or hiking. If we can, we try to bring our two cats with us in their stroller for some family time.
- Then we come home, and I crochet until I lose track of time and realize it's 1am.
Plus: Watch Gaston turn zoo president and CEO Tom Schmid into a zombie.
