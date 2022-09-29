Best Day Ever: Chris Berry of tech nonprofit OhioX

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

As the president of statewide tech nonprofit OhioX, Chris Berry is working to build our state into the "Silicon Heartland" tech hub — a mission expedited by Intel's recent arrival.

We asked Berry to share his local favorites.

📻 Music to start your day: WNCI (97.9 FM) , it's a nice combo of music and what's happening in Columbus.

🍠 Breakfast: Northstar Cafe in the Short North. Sitting outside and watching High Street wake up is the perfect start to any day.

My usual go-to is the sweet potato hash — add the applewood smoked turkey with lots of their hot sauce. And you have to check if they have any day-old cookies for $1.

🚲 Morning activity: Columbus has great bike paths and my favorite ride starts in Grandview heading north on the Olentangy Trail. You pass Ohio State (don't ride on game days!), hug the Olentangy River, and combine nature and Columbus neighborhoods the whole way.

Antrim Park is the perfect stop and turnaround point.

And if I'm making good time I'll head back south until I pick up the Scioto Trail and end the morning at the Scioto Mile. They're great paths right in the heart of the city.

🥪 Lunch: Brown Bag Deli in German Village. #1 On Ten is my go-to: roast turkey, Swiss, house coleslaw and Russian dressing served grilled on nine-grain bread.

Pick up a couple sandwiches and head over to eat at Schiller Park next door. It’s a weekend favorite.

🛶 Afternoon activity: Kayaking or standup paddle boarding on the Scioto Mile. Nothing beats a day on the water with a postcard view of downtown.

🌮 Dinner: High Bank Distillery in Grandview. They’ve got a great happy hour.

Order a few shareables for the table and you’re set. Fish tacos and crispy Brussels sprouts are a few of my favorites.

⚽️ Evening activity: Lower.com Field for a Crew game. It’s an amazing stadium in a perfect location.