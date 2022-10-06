On this day in 2021: Zoo loses accreditation
One year ago today, the Columbus Zoo lost its gold standard accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for the first time in 41 years.
Why it matters: The surprising news followed a year marred by scandals and was yet another blow to public trust for a beloved Central Ohio institution.
Yes, but: Daily operations haven't been impacted much over the last year and guests probably won't notice any change in their experience.
- The zoo is participating in a Pathway Toward Membership program, an AZA spokesperson tells Axios.
- As a sustainability partner, it has continued participating in AZA breeding programs, including a July attempt to artificially inseminate two polar bears. If successful, that would be a first for the zoological world.
Meanwhile, the zoo gained accreditation with another less prominent group of zoos.
What's next: The zoo reapplied for AZA accreditation and is now awaiting an inspection, a spokesperson tells Axios. A final decision is expected next spring.
