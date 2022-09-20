🍺 Ohio's breweries rebound

Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Most of Ohio's breweries bounced back in 2021 after pandemic-related shutdowns crippled the industry.

Driving the news: Of the 10 largest breweries in the state, eight increased production in 2021 compared to 2020, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

That includes local BrewDog (15% growth) and Columbus Brewing Co. (6%).

Columbus-based Land-Grant, which just missed the top 10, grew production by a whopping 46%.

Yes, and: Most breweries returned to or exceeded their pre-pandemic sales volumes, too.

Seven of the top 10 surpassed their 2019 numbers in 2021, with Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist, MadTree and Christian Moerlein lagging by just a bit.

Of note: March First, also in Cincinnati, saw explosive growth, likely spurred by adding another area brewery to its portfolio.

The big picture: The national craft beer industry grew 8% last year, while the overall beer market moved up 1%.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, tells Axios that 2022 is producing mixed results, with growth projected near 4-5%.

Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I was bow-wowed by my first visit to BrewDog's U.S. headquarters in Canal Winchester, an all-inclusive getaway for dog-loving beer connoisseurs. Their lavish pooch-friendly hotel offers shower beers and in-room taps.