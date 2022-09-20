14 mins ago - Business

🍺 Ohio's breweries rebound

Alissa Widman Neese
Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Most of Ohio's breweries bounced back in 2021 after pandemic-related shutdowns crippled the industry.

Driving the news: Of the 10 largest breweries in the state, eight increased production in 2021 compared to 2020, according to an exclusive Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association, the industry's trade group.

Yes, and: Most breweries returned to or exceeded their pre-pandemic sales volumes, too.

Of note: March First, also in Cincinnati, saw explosive growth, likely spurred by adding another area brewery to its portfolio.

The big picture: The national craft beer industry grew 8% last year, while the overall beer market moved up 1%.

What's next: The association's Bart Watson, who compiled the data, tells Axios that 2022 is producing mixed results, with growth projected near 4-5%.

  • Inflation on the cost of raw goods, particularly grain, is hurting the industry. So is competition from other alcohol products, such as canned cocktails and seltzers.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I was bow-wowed by my first visit to BrewDog's U.S. headquarters in Canal Winchester, an all-inclusive getaway for dog-loving beer connoisseurs. Their lavish pooch-friendly hotel offers shower beers and in-room taps.

  • I stopped for dinner and enjoyed the food just as much as their chart-topping brews.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more