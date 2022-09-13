👩🎓 Ohio students sticking around
The vast majority of college or university students in Ohio end up staying in the Buckeye State after graduation.
Yes, but: We're still experiencing the effect of "brain drain" — with some grads preferring life in Chicago and the coasts.
Why it matters: Ohio is competing to attract and retain a well-educated workforce, which would benefit ambitious companies like Intel.
- Places with a higher percentage of college graduates, such as Delaware County, tend to record better health and economic outcomes.
The big picture: Around two-thirds of all U.S. students stay to work in the state they graduated from, per the National Bureau of Economic Research.
- Grads are more likely to stay in-state if they complete two-year degrees or attend a four-year public school.
- Fewer than half of the graduates from Midwest schools (47%) stay in the nearest metro area, tied with the South for the lowest percentage of any U.S. region.
Zoom in: Like most other states, Ohio loses more graduates to the rest of the country than it takes in — though our deficit is not as dramatic as some neighbors.
- More than three-quarters of Ohio graduates remain working here. Those who leave most often wind up in Illinois, New York or California.
Of note: Among professions most likely to stay put are those working in education, health care, agriculture and business.
- Grads are more migratory if they studied religion, culinary arts, engineering and journalism. (Alissa and Tyler being Ohio-loving exceptions!)
The bottom line: Ohio has spent years advertising itself as a cheaper and preferable alternative to those three states.
- The data suggest we've still got some convincing to do.
