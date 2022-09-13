The vast majority of college or university students in Ohio end up staying in the Buckeye State after graduation.

Yes, but: We're still experiencing the effect of "brain drain" — with some grads preferring life in Chicago and the coasts.

Why it matters: Ohio is competing to attract and retain a well-educated workforce, which would benefit ambitious companies like Intel.

Places with a higher percentage of college graduates, such as Delaware County, tend to record better health and economic outcomes.

The big picture: Around two-thirds of all U.S. students stay to work in the state they graduated from, per the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Grads are more likely to stay in-state if they complete two-year degrees or attend a four-year public school.

Fewer than half of the graduates from Midwest schools (47%) stay in the nearest metro area, tied with the South for the lowest percentage of any U.S. region.

Zoom in: Like most other states, Ohio loses more graduates to the rest of the country than it takes in — though our deficit is not as dramatic as some neighbors.

More than three-quarters of Ohio graduates remain working here. Those who leave most often wind up in Illinois, New York or California.

Of note: Among professions most likely to stay put are those working in education, health care, agriculture and business.

Grads are more migratory if they studied religion, culinary arts, engineering and journalism. (Alissa and Tyler being Ohio-loving exceptions!)

The bottom line: Ohio has spent years advertising itself as a cheaper and preferable alternative to those three states.