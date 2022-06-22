Delaware County among healthiest in U.S.
Delaware County remains one of the healthiest counties in America.
Driving the news: The county of 220,000 residents ranks No. 10 in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking, up from 17 a year ago.
- Delaware is Ohio's only county to crack the top 50. Nearby Union County is 65th.
Why it matters: The ranking illustrates the connection between a wealthy, well-educated populace and better health outcomes.
What they did: The report included a comprehensive review of health outcomes (such as rates of diabetes), access to medical care, environmental hazard risks and COVID-19 metrics.
- The list also considers other socioeconomic factors like public safety, housing and education levels.
Details: 2020 U.S. Census data shows Delaware County's residents are more likely than other Ohioans to have health insurance and access to broadband internet at home.
- Its median household income is almost double the state's, as is the percentage of residents with at least a bachelor's degree.
