Delaware County remains one of the healthiest counties in America.

Driving the news: The county of 220,000 residents ranks No. 10 in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking, up from 17 a year ago.

Delaware is Ohio's only county to crack the top 50. Nearby Union County is 65th.

Why it matters: The ranking illustrates the connection between a wealthy, well-educated populace and better health outcomes.

What they did: The report included a comprehensive review of health outcomes (such as rates of diabetes), access to medical care, environmental hazard risks and COVID-19 metrics.

The list also considers other socioeconomic factors like public safety, housing and education levels.

Details: 2020 U.S. Census data shows Delaware County's residents are more likely than other Ohioans to have health insurance and access to broadband internet at home.