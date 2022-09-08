Local unions having "a moment"

Fresh off a successful union drive at a downtown Starbucks and the recent gains made by the high-profile Columbus teachers' strike, local employees in at least a half-dozen other workplaces are striving toward unionization.

State of play: When Worthington Libraries staffers voted last year to unionize, Grandview Heights library employees took notice and sought to organize themselves.

Why it matters: There's evidence of a burgeoning local labor movement as a growing number of employees seek better working conditions.

What they're saying: "It certainly seems like Columbus is having a moment right now," Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, tells Axios.

Her organization is helping Grandview Heights unionize to have a stronger voice in future decision making.

The big picture: A statewide loss of manufacturing jobs drove a decline in union membership, falling to just 12% of Ohioans in 2021 — down from 21% three decades ago.

But union participation is now expanding to workplaces not traditionally known for collective organizing, such as nonprofits and chain restaurants.

Cropper says the pandemic awakened Ohioans to prioritize needs like paid sick leave and a healthy work-life balance.

One organizing effort can start a domino effect among similar workplaces, she says.

Elsewhere, Columbus freelance media workers are planning their own union drive.