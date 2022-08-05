2 hours ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend
☘️ Put on something green and head to the Dublin Irish Festival, back at Coffman Park for the first time since 2019.
- 4pm-midnight tonight, 11am-midnight Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. $15 daily, $35 weekend pass. Kids 10 and under free!
🚴 Cheer on the riders at Pelotonia's opening ceremony in the Arena District.
- 3-8pm tonight. $25, $15 kids 6-12. Kids 5 and under free!
🍅 Go toe-to-tomato in a tomato war at the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival — think dodgeball, but messier. Or relax with a bloody mary!
- 4-10pm tonight, 11am-10pm Saturday. Free!
🎵 Support a hometown musician at Kemba Live! — both of this weekend's concerts have Columbus ties.
- Beartooth: 5:30pm Saturday. $35.
- Dispatch and O.A.R.: 6pm Sunday. $50.
🎡 Reminder: The Ohio State Fair ends Sunday. Enjoy some deep-fried deliciousness or Saturday's Willie Nelson concert.
- 9am-9pm today, Saturday. 9am-6pm Sunday. $10. Kids 5 and under free!
More Columbus stories
