What to do this weekend

☘️ Put on something green and head to the Dublin Irish Festival, back at Coffman Park for the first time since 2019.

4pm-midnight tonight, 11am-midnight Saturday, 11am-8pm Sunday. $15 daily, $35 weekend pass. Kids 10 and under free!

🚴 Cheer on the riders at Pelotonia's opening ceremony in the Arena District.

3-8pm tonight. $25, $15 kids 6-12. Kids 5 and under free!

🍅 Go toe-to-tomato in a tomato war at the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival — think dodgeball, but messier. Or relax with a bloody mary!

4-10pm tonight, 11am-10pm Saturday. Free!

🎵 Support a hometown musician at Kemba Live! — both of this weekend's concerts have Columbus ties.

🎡 Reminder: The Ohio State Fair ends Sunday. Enjoy some deep-fried deliciousness or Saturday's Willie Nelson concert.