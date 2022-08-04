Can't-miss food at the Ohio State Fair

👋 Alissa here. What's a fair without deep-fried goodness?

If you're heading to the Ohio State Fair in its final days — it ends Sunday — bring an empty stomach for these delicious dishes:

🍗 Shock value: A stuffed turkey leg from Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ.

The new shrimp Alfredo version ($30) is getting a lot of attention, but I stuck with the classic mac and cheese ($25). Served in a foil pan, it's a huge, juicy mess that's enough food for three people.

🌭 Classic twist: A Pronto Pups corn dog ($5) made with pancake batter instead of traditional cornbread.

When they ask "ketchup or mustard?" the correct answer is always "both."

🫒 Intriguing flavor: Deep-fried, garlic-stuffed olives on a stick from Waffle Bombs ($6). Sweet breading, tangy center. All-around delicious.

🍍 For its nutritional value — sort of: The "Oh My" from the Dole Whip stand ($14). This hollowed-out whole pineapple is filled with chunks and juice, topped with pineapple soft-serve ice cream.

An entire day's serving of fruit makes this a fair "health food."

Tyler also recommends the zucchini fries sold at a stand near the SkyGlider's north station.

🌰 For dessert: A No. 1 combo — deep fried buckeyes, Oreos and Nutter Butters — next to the bulk candy tent ($10). Share with a friend. (Or don't. We won't judge.)