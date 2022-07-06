2 hours ago - Things to Do
Here's who is playing the 2022 Ohio State Fair
The Ohio State Fair's much-anticipated return is just three weeks away. Organizers added to the hype yesterday by adding a free show to the fair's concert lineup.
What's happening: Generation Radio — a supergroup of music legends that includes members of Chicago and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers — is now performing on the second day of the 10-day fair, July 28 at 7pm in the Celeste Center.
- Any fairgoers can attend after paying gate admission of $8-10. (Kids 5 and under free!)
Of note: Bassist Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts is a Columbus native, so be sure to give him a big hometown welcome.
Grab tickets now for these other shows (ticket includes admission to the rest of the fair):
- Kidz Bop Live, 6:30pm July 27, $20.
- Foreigner - The Greatest Hits, 7:30pm July 29, $40.
- Nelly with special guest Breland, 7pm July 30, $35.
- Dru Hill & Raheem DeVaugh, 7:30pm July 31, $30.
- Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom, 7pm Aug. 1, $30.
- Scotty McCreery, 7pm Aug. 2, $30.
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, 7pm Aug. 3, $45.
- Ice Cube, 7pm Aug. 4, $40.
- Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie, 7:30pm Aug. 5, $47
- Lakeside & Con Funk Shun, 7pm Aug. 6, $30.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.