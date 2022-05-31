Data: American Enterprise Institute, Return to Learn; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Ohio's public school enrollment has declined nearly 3% since the start of the pandemic, with several Central Ohio districts experiencing above-average drops.

More than half of the 19 Columbus-area districts shrunk, per a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.

Why it matters: With school funding tied directly to enrollment, continued loss of students could have serious long-term consequences.

What's happening: Families frustrated with online learning and pandemic-related public school instability are likely pulling their students in favor of options such as charter schools, private schools or homeschooling, the AEI study suggests.

Across the country, districts with the most remote classes lost 4.4% of their students, compared to a 1.1% drop for mostly in-person schools, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

Zoom in: Whitehall had the largest local decline, with 7.8%. The district returned to fully in-person classes in April 2021, while most suburbs did so in March.

Columbus, the last to return in fall 2021, had the second-highest drop at 6.8%.

Data: American Enterprise Institute, Return to Learn; Chart: Axios Visuals

The intrigue: A few burgeoning suburban districts bucked the trend and noticeably grew, including Licking Heights (4.7%), Pickerington (2.8%) and Olentangy (2.4%).

Between the lines: Kindergarten experienced the most instability, with many families "redshirting" 5-year-olds who met the age cutoff for the highly uncertain 2020-21 school year but weren't required to attend.

What they're saying: "This is pandemic fallout on a huge scale," Nat Malkus, AEI's deputy director of education policy, tells Axios. "Changing schools is a fundamental, life-altering decision for families, and these enrollment shifts represent millions of hard decisions."

What we're watching: The pandemic isn't over yet, so it's still too early to know if this is a blip on the radar or a permanent trend — especially in Columbus' suburbs, where enrollment has been booming for years.

📬 Parents, how are you feeling as this school year comes to a close? What are your expectations for the fall? We want to hear from you. Email [email protected]axios.com.