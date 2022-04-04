Central Ohio population grew during pandemic, but not in Franklin Co.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: US Census Bureau; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

It took a once-in-a-century pandemic to halt the population boom in Franklin County, if only briefly.

New U.S. Census data shows the county lost population between April 2020 and July 2021.

Why it matters: The latest data shows growth throughout the entire Central Ohio region outside of just the city center of Columbus.

By the numbers: Franklin County's population decreased 0.2%, or around 2,600 residents.

Every other neighboring county gained population during that time period.

The biggest gainers? Union and Delaware counties, which grew 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

State of play: Franklin County still recorded thousands of new residents moving in, but its year-to-year population loss came from a larger number of people moving out during the pandemic.

The county also recorded nearly 1,500 coronavirus deaths during that period, though it was still among the few Ohio counties that saw more births than deaths.

Yes, but: This is almost certainly a blip amid the long term growth in the region, which is still expected to reach a population of 3 million people by 2050, according to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

Franklin County hadn't seen a population decline in the last decade, Census data dating back to 2010 shows.

The big picture: Other major cities like Nashville and Chicago also saw population declines between 2020-21 as workers took advantage of work-from-home arrangements and cheaper communities.

What they're saying: Franklin County should return to a net positive of population gain this year, says Michael Wilkos, a senior vice president of the United Way of Ohio who studies population and demographic trends.