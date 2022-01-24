Mega Intel chip factory by the numbers
The new Intel chip plant announced in Licking County, just east of New Albany, has plenty of eye-popping numbers: $20 billion in investment and an estimated 20,000 jobs generated by the project.
Other figures that stood out to us:
- $135,000: The average wage for an Intel worker at the site, plus benefits.
- $64,589: The median household income in Licking County, per U.S. Census Bureau.
- 30: Years Intel will be eligible for "megaproject" tax credits, thanks to a late addition to the state budget enacted last year.
- 40: Years since Intel last opened a new manufacturing site.
- 40: States that Intel considered for the project before ultimately choosing Ohio.
- 236: Days between Intel first reaching out to JobsOhio, the state's economic development arm, and telling Ohio leaders about the decision on Christmas.
- 17: Days the deal was kept a secret until cleveland.com broke the news on Jan. 10.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.