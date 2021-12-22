Columbus' naughty and nice list for 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Santa has a busy week ahead checking his Columbus area naughty and nice list.

We decided to help with some suggestions based on the biggest stories of 2021.

😇 Nice:

👿 Naughty:

Urban Meyer, who couldn't seem to keep his insults, hands or feet to himself.

The Ohio BMV for its license plate snafu involving the Wright Brothers.

Former Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Stalf, who improperly spent $432,000 in zoo funds.

Whoever stole those food trucks a couple weeks ago. Seriously, not cool.

📬 Who do you think were the naughtiest and nicest of Columbus this year? Send an email to [email protected] and let us know.