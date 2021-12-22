Columbus' naughty and nice list for 2021
Santa has a busy week ahead checking his Columbus area naughty and nice list.
- We decided to help with some suggestions based on the biggest stories of 2021.
😇 Nice:
- All health care workers for another long year of dedicated work. We appreciate you.
- Vaccinated Ohioans for doing their part to end this pandemic.
- The many social workers helping out refugees and immigrants.
- School employees for helping children get back on track this fall.
👿 Naughty:
- Urban Meyer, who couldn't seem to keep his insults, hands or feet to himself.
- The Ohio BMV for its license plate snafu involving the Wright Brothers.
- Former Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Stalf, who improperly spent $432,000 in zoo funds.
- Whoever stole those food trucks a couple weeks ago. Seriously, not cool.
