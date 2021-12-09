Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

A growing number of Ohioans are getting their COVID-19 booster shots after the Omicron variant's arrival in the U.S. and holiday travel approaching.

Why it matters: Research suggests that vaccinations tend to lose effectiveness over time, making boosters a critical part of mitigating the virus' health risks.

State of play: Nearly one-third of Ohio residents have received a booster shot as of Dec. 6.

Just 53.5% of the state population is fully vaccinated, per Ohio Department of Health data, which ranks 35th among all states.

Where to get boosted: Doses are available at walk-in vaccine clinics held by Columbus Public Health throughout the city.

The big picture: No Omicron variant cases have been reported yet in Ohio.

CDC data shows vaccination rates across the country have ticked higher since the variant's discovery, Axios' Tina Reed writes.

The seven-day average for vaccinations in the U.S. reached about 1.8 million on Monday, up from an average of about 1.3 million a month ago.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I got my booster at a crowded walk-in OhioHealth clinic last week.

Most were also there for boosters, though the man in front of me was there for his first shot.

Ohio is seeing slow progress at vaccinating our entire population, but we're making headway one person at a time.