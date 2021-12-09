A growing number of Ohioans are getting their COVID-19 booster shots after the Omicron variant's arrival in the U.S. and holiday travel approaching.
Why it matters: Research suggests that vaccinations tend to lose effectiveness over time, making boosters a critical part of mitigating the virus' health risks.
State of play: Nearly one-third of Ohio residents have received a booster shot as of Dec. 6.
- Just 53.5% of the state population is fully vaccinated, per Ohio Department of Health data, which ranks 35th among all states.
Where to get boosted: Doses are available at walk-in vaccine clinics held by Columbus Public Health throughout the city.
The big picture: No Omicron variant cases have been reported yet in Ohio.
- CDC data shows vaccination rates across the country have ticked higher since the variant's discovery, Axios' Tina Reed writes.
- The seven-day average for vaccinations in the U.S. reached about 1.8 million on Monday, up from an average of about 1.3 million a month ago.
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: I got my booster at a crowded walk-in OhioHealth clinic last week.
- Most were also there for boosters, though the man in front of me was there for his first shot.
- Ohio is seeing slow progress at vaccinating our entire population, but we're making headway one person at a time.
