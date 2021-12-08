Another Columbus food truck reportedly stolen
Last weekend was a bad one for local food truck owners.
Yesterday, we told you about the La Poblanita trailer being stolen from its lot in Clintonville and later found ransacked in a city impound lot.
- As it turns out, that was not the only truck stolen.
Driving the news: The Caribe Sur food truck was "hot wired" and stolen from its lot early Saturday morning, the restaurant owners wrote on Instagram.
- A video appears to show a red truck following the stolen food truck out of the parking lot, one resembling the red truck that hauled La Poblanita away the same morning.
The latest: The Caribbean-themed truck was later recovered but in a damaged state and is inoperable.
- The owners created a GoFundMe page to raise $15,000 to get the business back up and running.
- Caribe Sur serves a variety of South American and Mexican favorites, from empanadas and Cuban sandwiches to a Dominican Burger.
Flashback: This is the second-straight holiday season that Caribe Sur has been targeted.
- The truck was also broken into last December, causing around $2,000 in damages, WSYX reported.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.