Last weekend was a bad one for local food truck owners.

Yesterday, we told you about the La Poblanita trailer being stolen from its lot in Clintonville and later found ransacked in a city impound lot.

As it turns out, that was not the only truck stolen.

Driving the news: The Caribe Sur food truck was "hot wired" and stolen from its lot early Saturday morning, the restaurant owners wrote on Instagram.

A video appears to show a red truck following the stolen food truck out of the parking lot, one resembling the red truck that hauled La Poblanita away the same morning.

The latest: The Caribbean-themed truck was later recovered but in a damaged state and is inoperable.

The owners created a GoFundMe page to raise $15,000 to get the business back up and running.

Caribe Sur serves a variety of South American and Mexican favorites, from empanadas and Cuban sandwiches to a Dominican Burger.

Flashback: This is the second-straight holiday season that Caribe Sur has been targeted.