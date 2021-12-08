15 mins ago - Food and Drink
Another Columbus food truck reportedly stolen
Last weekend was a bad one for local food truck owners.

Yesterday, we told you about the La Poblanita trailer being stolen from its lot in Clintonville and later found ransacked in a city impound lot.

  • As it turns out, that was not the only truck stolen.

Driving the news: The Caribe Sur food truck was "hot wired" and stolen from its lot early Saturday morning, the restaurant owners wrote on Instagram.

The latest: The Caribbean-themed truck was later recovered but in a damaged state and is inoperable.

  • The owners created a GoFundMe page to raise $15,000 to get the business back up and running.
  • Caribe Sur serves a variety of South American and Mexican favorites, from empanadas and Cuban sandwiches to a Dominican Burger.

Flashback: This is the second-straight holiday season that Caribe Sur has been targeted.

  • The truck was also broken into last December, causing around $2,000 in damages, WSYX reported.
