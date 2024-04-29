Downtown Cleveland is seeing more and more visitors

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

More people visited downtown over the past year, and traffic should pick up even more in 2024. Why it matters: In previous years, downtown activity lagged behind pre-pandemic levels.

Driving the news: Downtown Cleveland saw a 9.2% increase in visitor activity between March 2023 and February 2024, per new University of Toronto data.

How it works: Researchers at the university's School of Cities are using anonymized mobile device location data to estimate visitor activity in the downtown areas of dozens of North American cities.

They define "downtown" as the location in each metro area with the highest job concentration.

The big picture: Most American downtowns saw a bump in visitor activity between March 2023 and February 2024.

Cleveland's increase ranked No. 24 out of the 54 cities studied. Columbus came in at 36th with 3.2% growth, while Cincinnati was fifth-highest at 28.3%.

Data: University of Toronto; Note: Downtown defined as the central location with the highest concentration of employment in each metro area; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The intrigue: In late December, the Washington Post called Cleveland "America's best example of turning around a dying downtown," citing renovations and the city's attempt to become an 18-hour city.

What's next: Expect Cleveland to rank much higher next year. Data was gathered just before the total solar eclipse and NCAA women's Final Four, which Destination Cleveland estimated would bring a combined 200,000-plus visitors to town.

What we're watching: Cleveland is setting itself up for the long haul with a $3.5 billion project that would develop new residential units, office space and retail locations, while connecting downtown to the lakefront near Browns Stadium.

What they're saying: "Cleveland has a string of pearls, including things like North Coast Harbor, Edgewater Park and Voinovich Park," David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland told Axios earlier this month.