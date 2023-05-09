Data: University of Toronto; Chart: Axios Visuals

Downtown activity is far from returning to pre-pandemic levels in the Cleveland area.

That's according to anonymized mobile device connectivity data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

Driving the news: From December 2022 to February 2023, Cleveland generated only 44% of the activity it did during the same period in 2019-2020.

Cleveland ranked 58th out of 63 cities that researchers measured.

Why it matters: Downtowns, including Cleveland's, became ghost towns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought to "flatten the curve" by staying at home as much as possible.

Even as the pandemic ebbs, the new era of remote and hybrid work means fewer people are visiting restaurants, bars and shops.

Zoom out: Downtown activity has returned to — or even exceeded — pre-pandemic rates in a handful of U.S. cities, but most are still struggling to attract the foot traffic they once did.

By the numbers: Salt Lake City (139%); Bakersfield, California (118%) and Fresno, California (115%) had among the country's highest post-pandemic downtown recovery rates, as of February.

San Francisco (32%), St. Louis (38%) and Portland, Oregon (40%) had among the lowest.

Zoom in: Cleveland's reduced downtown activity is due primarily to declining office visits, Michael Deemer, president and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, told Cleveland.com last summer.

That's reflected in the current vacancy rate for downtown commercial real estate. In the first quarter this year, vacancies in the central business district rose to more than 23%.

Reality check: Although downtown activity is one indicator of a city's economic health, it doesn't paint a full picture on its own.