Downtown Cleveland's rebound could be on the horizon

Downtown Cleveland foot traffic is still behind pre-pandemic levels, but ambitious development plans could change that.

Why it matters: Downtown is the beating economic heart of the city, funneling revenue into local coffers via taxes and more.

By the numbers: New mobile phone activity downtown was recorded at 36% of what it was pre-COVID, according to data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

Yes, but: The City of Cleveland's data on downtown foot traffic has been more optimistic, according to Michael Deemer, CEO of Downtown Cleveland.

"About 60% of Downtown's workforce has returned to the office, foot traffic is tracking at nearly 80% of pre-pandemic levels," Deemer said in the City's "Reimagining Downtown Cleveland" report released in June.

The intrigue: Regardless, lofty plans could draw more people downtown.

A $3.5 billion project would connect the Cuyahoga Riverfront to downtown's core with new residential units, office space, retail and entertainment venues.

The city is also working on the North Coast Connector plan, which envisions a land bridge connecting downtown to lakefront attractions like Browns Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Reality check: Those projects are likely several years away from completion. More immediate steps the city has undertaken include installing digital parking meters, improving bike infrastructure and putting Destination Cleveland's three-year tourism marketing plan into action.

Plus, Sherwin Williams' new global headquarters is expected to be completed in 2024, and a $100 million Rock & Roll Hall of Fame expansion is set to wrap up in 2025.

What they're saying: "Now is the time to truly reimagine Downtown Cleveland for the future," Mayor Justin Bibb said in June.