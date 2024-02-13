Valentine's Day guide: Romantic things to do in Cleveland
Cleveland is many things — the birthplace of rock 'n' roll, a sports town and a craft beer haven — but the city doesn't get enough credit for being very romantic.
Why it matters: Tomorrow is Valentine's Day, and there are plenty of things for couples to do in and around Northeast Ohio.
How to celebrate: We've created a day of romance that will take you from breakfast to bedtime in Cleveland.
8am: Stroll hand in hand through the bustling West Side Market, with its historic décor rivaling public markets in larger cities like Boston and San Francisco.
9am: If you're still hungry, head to Le Petit Triangle Café, Ohio City's quaint French restaurant whose name and savory crêpes scream romance.
10:30am: Time to head to University Circle and its collection of museums and art galleries.
- Visit the Cleveland Museum of Art, which is free, before walking to Cleveland Botanical Garden to check out the gorgeous Orchids Forever exhibition.
1pm: Grab a late lunch in the trendy suburb of Lakewood.
- Pier W is known for its amazing seafood menu and beautiful views of Lake Erie.
3pm: A five-minute drive from Pier W is Lakewood Park with its Solstice Steps, one of the most breathtaking spots along the shoreline.
4pm: Next, go to the Gordon Square Arts District for quirky fun at Superelectric Pinball, which offers a variety of craft beers and pinball machines.
5:30pm: Take in the skyline as you head back downtown for a romantic dinner.
- Marble Room, Red the Steakhouse and L'Albatros are all good choices, but our pick is Cordelia on East 4th Street. Sam swears by it.
7:30pm: You're just a 12-minute walk (or five-minute drive) from Playhouse Square.
- There are fun theater shows year-round, including "The Play That Goes Wrong" and "Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express" this week.
11pm: If you're looking for a nightcap, try Coda, the intimate music club beneath Dante Next Door in Tremont.
The bottom line: There's so much to choose from.
- We didn't even mention Hingetown, The Arcade, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Hilarities or the Warehouse District for the younger crowd.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.