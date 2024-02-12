Ozzy Osbourne, Mariah Carey top 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the class of 2024 over the weekend.
- Now for the fun part — speculating on who will be inducted.
Why it matters: This year's ceremony returns to Cleveland and will take place on a yet-to-be-announced date this fall.
The nominees:
- Mary J. Blige
- Mariah Carey
- Cher
- Dave Matthews Band
- Eric B. & Rakim
- Foreigner
- Peter Frampton
- Jane's Addiction
- Kool & the Gang
- Lenny Kravitz
- Oasis
- Sinéad O'Connor
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Sade
- A Tribe Called Quest
The intrigue: The three big names are Carey, Cher and Osbourne, each receiving their first nomination as solo artists (Osbourne was previously inducted with Black Sabbath).
- Other first-time nominees are Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O'Connor and Sade.
Between the lines: It appears if you participated in a recent Rock Hall ceremony, you had a great chance of being nominated.
- That's the case for Carey, Dave Matthews, Frampton, Kravitz and Osbourne, who all either inducted someone or appeared in a tribute video.
💭 My thought bubble: My gut reaction is that Carey and Osbourne are locks. The same goes for Cher, assuming she softens her stance on the Rock Hall.
- I also think Kravitz, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner and A Tribe Called Quest get in.
The other side: O'Connor is a wild card given her recent passing, while Eric B. & Rakim seem poised for a Music Excellence Award a la LL Cool J in 2021.
What's next: A voting pool of more than 1,000 music historians, journalists and previous inductees will select the class of 2024, which will be announced in late April.
