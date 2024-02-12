The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its nominees for the class of 2024 over the weekend.

Now for the fun part — speculating on who will be inducted.

Why it matters: This year's ceremony returns to Cleveland and will take place on a yet-to-be-announced date this fall.

The nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane's Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

The intrigue: The three big names are Carey, Cher and Osbourne, each receiving their first nomination as solo artists (Osbourne was previously inducted with Black Sabbath).

Other first-time nominees are Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O'Connor and Sade.

Between the lines: It appears if you participated in a recent Rock Hall ceremony, you had a great chance of being nominated.

That's the case for Carey, Dave Matthews, Frampton, Kravitz and Osbourne, who all either inducted someone or appeared in a tribute video.

💭 My thought bubble: My gut reaction is that Carey and Osbourne are locks. The same goes for Cher, assuming she softens her stance on the Rock Hall.

I also think Kravitz, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner and A Tribe Called Quest get in.

The other side: O'Connor is a wild card given her recent passing, while Eric B. & Rakim seem poised for a Music Excellence Award a la LL Cool J in 2021.

What's next: A voting pool of more than 1,000 music historians, journalists and previous inductees will select the class of 2024, which will be announced in late April.