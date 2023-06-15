2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Cordelia is as good as the hype

Sam Allard

The cheese skirt is the truth. Photo: Courtesy of Cordelia

When our Indianapolis-based editor Lindsey visited last week, it seemed foolish not to take her to one of Cleveland's hottest new restaurants.

  • Cordelia was a no-brainer, and not just because it's a short walk from Progressive Field, where we caught a game after dinner.

What we ate: A shareable "pantry snack" tray with carrot muhammara, farmers cheese and fried chicken rillette, served with deep fried saltine crackers and bread.

  • Plus: The White Castle-inspired "burger box": four sliders in one, adorned with a sumptuous griddle-melted cheddar cheese skirt, pickles, onions and house sauce.

The buzz: Cordelia has been racking up accolades, including being named Cleveland's best new restaurant by Cleveland Magazine in its annual Silver Spoon awards.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Cordelia has the best breakfast sandwich (the McBarrett) and a top-three burger in town right now.

  • On top of that, the chefs, hosts, bartenders and servers all seem to like each other. The atmosphere is the antithesis of stuffy fine dining.
glass filled with orange-pink colored liquid and large ice cube floating at the top.
A perfect cocktail for a summer night. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

💭 Lindsey's thought bubble: It was easily the best food I ate during my visit.

  • And the cucumber slumber cocktail that I ordered was true to its description: refreshing, citrusy and balanced. Highly recommend it.

The bottom line: East 4th was a premiere local dining destination before the departure of Michael Symon's Lola and Jonathan Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern.

  • With Cordelia, chef Vinnie Cimino is restoring the district's reputation.
