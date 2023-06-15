Cordelia is as good as the hype

Share on email (opens in new window)

The cheese skirt is the truth. Photo: Courtesy of Cordelia

When our Indianapolis-based editor Lindsey visited last week, it seemed foolish not to take her to one of Cleveland's hottest new restaurants.

Cordelia was a no-brainer, and not just because it's a short walk from Progressive Field, where we caught a game after dinner.

What we ate: A shareable "pantry snack" tray with carrot muhammara, farmers cheese and fried chicken rillette, served with deep fried saltine crackers and bread.

Plus: The White Castle-inspired "burger box": four sliders in one, adorned with a sumptuous griddle-melted cheddar cheese skirt, pickles, onions and house sauce.

The buzz: Cordelia has been racking up accolades, including being named Cleveland's best new restaurant by Cleveland Magazine in its annual Silver Spoon awards.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Cordelia has the best breakfast sandwich (the McBarrett) and a top-three burger in town right now.

On top of that, the chefs, hosts, bartenders and servers all seem to like each other. The atmosphere is the antithesis of stuffy fine dining.

A perfect cocktail for a summer night. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

💭 Lindsey's thought bubble: It was easily the best food I ate during my visit.

And the cucumber slumber cocktail that I ordered was true to its description: refreshing, citrusy and balanced. Highly recommend it.

The bottom line: East 4th was a premiere local dining destination before the departure of Michael Symon's Lola and Jonathan Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern.