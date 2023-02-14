7 of Cleveland's sexiest restaurants

In honor of Valentine's Day, we've picked seven local restaurants that have amazing food and beautiful décor to set the right mood ("Bow chicka wow wow").

Pier W — The sole local restaurant listed on OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. Pier W is a go-to for upscale seafood, and its views overlooking Lake Erie will take your breath away.

L'Albatros — Chef Zack Bruell opened L'Albatros in 2008 and a year later The New York Times dubbed it "Paris on Lake Erie." We recommend warm-weather dining to enjoy the gorgeous patio.

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar — Marble Room's decor is larger than life with massive marble columns, 40-foot ceilings and beautiful chandeliers. Celebrities like LeBron James and Jon Bon Jovi have been known to stop in.

Dante — Michelin-starred chef Dante Boccuzzi's signature restaurant offers one of Cleveland's best intimate dining experiences. You can book a private table inside the historic venue's old bank vault.

The Standard — The Standard lives up to its name with a Mediterranean seafood menu where $65-per-ounce caviar is worth every penny. Live jazz on Thursdays and Fridays only ups the sex appeal.

Luxe Kitchen & Lounge — If you're not into fancy dishes but want a chic dining experience, Luxe is for you. The restaurant is known for its small dining plates, including gourmet pizzas and desserts like a molten brownie with fluff and caramel.

Chez Francois — Located on the shore of Lake Erie in Vermillion, Chez Francois is known for its perfectly paired wine dinners. The venue is lifestyle website Gayot's top choice for romance in Northeast Ohio.

Of note: Remember, as long as you're with the right person, it doesn't matter where you dine.