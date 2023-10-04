Student loan payments resume for 1.8 million Ohioans

Share on email (opens in new window)

The monthly budgets of more than 1.8 million Ohioans will change this month.

Driving the news: October marks the end of the pandemic pause on federal student loan payments.

Why it matters: After a three-plus-year break from payments, experts warn of a messy return to debt repayment for borrowers, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Student loan debt will especially be tough on younger people, who typically have lower incomes.

Catch up quick: More than 37,000 Ohio borrowers are eligible to get their combined $1.7 billion in debt erased following loan relief adjustments to Income-Driven Repayment plans implemented by the government in July.

Yes, but: That still leaves more than $60 billion of student loan debt for Ohioans, most of which will be paid back starting this month.

Zoom out: More than 40 million Americans, who collectively owe more than $1 trillion in student loans, will have to make loan payments again.

Zoom in: Ohio has the sixth-highest number of borrowers in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

More than half of those borrowers are under age 35.

What's next: Due dates for the first payments vary, but the Department of Education says borrowers will get a bill, with payment amount and due date, at least 21 days before the due date.

Borrowers can apply for the new federal SAVE Plan, an income-driven repayment plan that calculates monthly loan payments based on income and family size.

The Biden administration also created a yearlong "on-ramp period" during which borrowers won't be reported to the national credit rating agencies if they default on payments.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Biden's original student forgiveness plan, which the Supreme Court rejected, would have wiped out the rest of my debt.

I'd rather spend my monthly payment on my kids.

Be smart: Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status.