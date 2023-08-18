A history of hip-hop in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has joined the rest of the world in celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary this year.
Driving the news: The museum opened "Holla If Ya Hear Me," an exhibit honoring the genre's history, in June.
- Genre pioneer Grandmaster Flash will perform at the museum Friday night.
Flashback: Honoring hip-hop is nothing new for the Rock Hall, which has inducted 10 hip-hop acts:
- 2007: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
- 2009: Run-DMC
- 2012: Beastie Boys
- 2013: Public Enemy
- 2016: N.W.A.
- 2017: Tupac Shakur
- 2020: The Notorious B.I.G.
- 2021: Jay-Z, LL Cool J
- 2022: Eminem
What's next: Missy Elliott will become the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted during a ceremony on Nov. 3.
What they said: "Rock 'n' roll is not an instrument or a style of music," Ice Cube declared during N.W.A.'s induction in 2016.
- "It's a spirit. It's been going since the blues, jazz, bebop, soul, R&B, rock 'n' roll, heavy metal, punk rock and, yes, hip-hop."
The other side: The Rock Hall's celebration of hip-hop has its detractors, including inductee Gene Simmons of Kiss.
- "They don't play guitar," he said in 2014. "They sample, and they talk — not even sing."
The bottom line: The Rock Hall has inducted at least one hip-hop artist each of the past four years.
- The new exhibit suggests the trend will continue.
