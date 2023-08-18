A history of hip-hop in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Slim Shady and LL rock out. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has joined the rest of the world in celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary this year.

Driving the news: The museum opened "Holla If Ya Hear Me," an exhibit honoring the genre's history, in June.

Genre pioneer Grandmaster Flash will perform at the museum Friday night.

Flashback: Honoring hip-hop is nothing new for the Rock Hall, which has inducted 10 hip-hop acts:

2007: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five 2009: Run-DMC

Run-DMC 2012: Beastie Boys

Beastie Boys 2013: Public Enemy

Public Enemy 2016: N.W.A.

N.W.A. 2017: Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur 2020: The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G. 2021: Jay-Z, LL Cool J

Jay-Z, LL Cool J 2022: Eminem

What's next: Missy Elliott will become the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted during a ceremony on Nov. 3.

What they said: "Rock 'n' roll is not an instrument or a style of music," Ice Cube declared during N.W.A.'s induction in 2016.

"It's a spirit. It's been going since the blues, jazz, bebop, soul, R&B, rock 'n' roll, heavy metal, punk rock and, yes, hip-hop."

The other side: The Rock Hall's celebration of hip-hop has its detractors, including inductee Gene Simmons of Kiss.

"They don't play guitar," he said in 2014. "They sample, and they talk — not even sing."

The bottom line: The Rock Hall has inducted at least one hip-hop artist each of the past four years.