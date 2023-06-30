Rock Hall exhibit celebrates 50 years of hip-hop
Hip-hop has invaded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Driving the news: The museum yesterday unveiled Holla If Ya Hear Me, its exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
Why it matters: It's one of the biggest exhibits the Rock Hall has opened in recent years, taking up the entry to the museum's bottom level.
- The exhibit also doubles down on the Rock Hall's support of hip-hop, which began with the induction of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five in 2007 and continues this year with Missy Elliott, the first female hip-hop act to be inducted.
Details: Holla If Ya Hear Me covers several eras of hip-hop with sections dedicated to pioneers, socially conscious artists, gangsta rappers and moguls like Jay-Z.
- Artifacts include Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" outfits, Run-DMC's first Rolling Stone cover, Andre 3000 of Outkast's green "Hey Ya!" ensemble and Rakim's "Follow the Leader" jacket.
- There's also a recreation of New York City's 1520 Sedgwick Ave., the location of the 1973 party hosted by DJ Kool Herc that birthed hip-hop.
Of note: Last night's opening party featured guest appearances by hip-hop icons Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, and Roxanne Shante.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: This is one of the best exhibits Rock Hall has put together in my 10 years of covering the museum.
- It combines videos of iconic moments in hip-hop history with colorful artwork and artifacts that will take many back to their childhood.
If you go: Holla If Ya Hear Me is the first exhibit on the museum's bottom floor.
- It will be on display through December.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.