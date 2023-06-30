Share on email (opens in new window)

Hip-hop has invaded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Driving the news: The museum yesterday unveiled Holla If Ya Hear Me, its exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Why it matters: It's one of the biggest exhibits the Rock Hall has opened in recent years, taking up the entry to the museum's bottom level.

The exhibit also doubles down on the Rock Hall's support of hip-hop, which began with the induction of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five in 2007 and continues this year with Missy Elliott, the first female hip-hop act to be inducted.

Details: Holla If Ya Hear Me covers several eras of hip-hop with sections dedicated to pioneers, socially conscious artists, gangsta rappers and moguls like Jay-Z.

Ah, push it. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Of note: Last night's opening party featured guest appearances by hip-hop icons Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, and Roxanne Shante.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: This is one of the best exhibits Rock Hall has put together in my 10 years of covering the museum.

It combines videos of iconic moments in hip-hop history with colorful artwork and artifacts that will take many back to their childhood.

If you go: Holla If Ya Hear Me is the first exhibit on the museum's bottom floor.

It will be on display through December.