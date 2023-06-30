28 mins ago - News

Rock Hall exhibit celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

Troy Smith
Members of Run-DMC pose for a portrait in the 1980s.

The kings of rock. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hip-hop has invaded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Driving the news: The museum yesterday unveiled Holla If Ya Hear Me, its exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Why it matters: It's one of the biggest exhibits the Rock Hall has opened in recent years, taking up the entry to the museum's bottom level.

  • The exhibit also doubles down on the Rock Hall's support of hip-hop, which began with the induction of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five in 2007 and continues this year with Missy Elliott, the first female hip-hop act to be inducted.

Details: Holla If Ya Hear Me covers several eras of hip-hop with sections dedicated to pioneers, socially conscious artists, gangsta rappers and moguls like Jay-Z.

Salt-N-Pepa's jackets from the "Push It" video.
Ah, push it. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Of note: Last night's opening party featured guest appearances by hip-hop icons Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, and Roxanne Shante.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: This is one of the best exhibits Rock Hall has put together in my 10 years of covering the museum.

  • It combines videos of iconic moments in hip-hop history with colorful artwork and artifacts that will take many back to their childhood.

If you go: Holla If Ya Hear Me is the first exhibit on the museum's bottom floor.

  • It will be on display through December.
Glass case featuring Public Enemy close at a museum.
Fight the power. Photo: Troy Smith/Axios
