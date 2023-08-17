58 mins ago - Music
Grandmaster Flash kicks off big weekend at the Rock Hall
Hip-hop royalty is coming to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night.
Driving the news: Grandmaster Flash — the first ever hip-hop inductee into Rock Hall, along with the Furious Five in 2007 — will perform.
Details: The DJ behind landmark records like "The Message" and "White Lines (Don't Don't Do It)" will man the turntables on the museum's front plaza from 8-10:30pm.
- The show marks the start of a big weekend for the Rock Hall, which also hosts its annual "Harley Bike Night" Saturday at 6pm, featuring Heart by Heart.
If you go: Tickets for Grandmaster Flash are $25.
Worthy of your time: Noble Beast Brewing is just a 10-minute walk and a three-minute drive from the Rock Hall.
- The crispy chicken sandwich with slaw, house hot sauce and pickles is perfect for a summer night.
