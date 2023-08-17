Grandmaster Flash kicks off big weekend at the Rock Hall

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hip-hop royalty is coming to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Driving the news: Grandmaster Flash — the first ever hip-hop inductee into Rock Hall, along with the Furious Five in 2007 — will perform.

Details: The DJ behind landmark records like "The Message" and "White Lines (Don't Don't Do It)" will man the turntables on the museum's front plaza from 8-10:30pm.

The show marks the start of a big weekend for the Rock Hall, which also hosts its annual "Harley Bike Night" Saturday at 6pm, featuring Heart by Heart.

If you go: Tickets for Grandmaster Flash are $25.

Worthy of your time: Noble Beast Brewing is just a 10-minute walk and a three-minute drive from the Rock Hall.