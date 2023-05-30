1 hour ago - News

15 greatest concerts in Cleveland history

Troy Smith
Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen perform on stage together.

Bobby and The Boss. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ever since Cleveland disc jockey Alan Freed coined the term rock 'n' roll in the early 1950s, the amazing music and performances haven't stopped in Northeast Ohio.

Why it matters: We're counting down the 15 greatest concerts in Cleveland history, revisiting the area's most memorable performances.

State of play: So far, we've looked back at concerts featuring Michael Jackson, Nine Inch Nails, The Pretenders and Rush.

What's next: You can read our features on each show below and check back every two weeks as the countdown continues:

No. 15: Michael Jackson's Bad Tour

No. 14: Lollapalooza 1991

No. 13: The Pretenders at the Agora

No. 12: Rush's Time Machine

