Roger Waters of Pink Floyd on the In the Flesh Tour in 1977. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

Even by Pink Floyd standards, the band's June 25, 1977, concert at Cleveland Municipal Stadium was a wild ride.

Why it matters: The show — part of Belkin Productions and WMMS' World Series of Rock summer lineup — drew 83,000 people, at the time the largest concert in Cleveland history.

The intrigue: Pink Floyd planned an epic introduction, then-WMMS director John Gorman, tells Axios.

"Backstage before the show, one of the production people said to me: 'You are not going to believe the beginning of the show. They've got something planned that people are going to talk about forever.'"

What they did: Following a rain delay, a plane from Burke Lakefront Airport suddenly soared by, just 50 feet above the stadium. The stunned crowd went nuts, Gorman remembers.

"I heard they were fined as much as $25,000 for that stunt," Gorman says. "But they were happy to pay it. For Pink Floyd, that sort of crazy thing was the price of doing business."

Details: Pink Floyd took the stage right after, playing the albums "Animals" and "Wish You Were Here" in their entirety, followed by an encore of "Dark Side of the Moon" favorites "Money" and "Us and Them."

The songs weaved together to create a euphoric-like atmosphere as pyrotechnics, smoke, fireworks and inflated puppets filled the sky.

The bottom line: "No matter if it was the level of production, a sense of spirituality or the drugs people were on, Pink Floyd created an experience you could never forget," Gorman says.

Go deeper: 15 greatest concerts in Cleveland history