The biggest band in the world, playing the largest concert in Cleveland history. What more could you ask for?

Why it matters: The Rolling Stones' June 14, 1975, concert at Cleveland Municipal Stadium drew an estimated 82,000 people — the largest concert crowd seen in Northeast Ohio up to that point.

Flashback: The Stones' Tour of the Americas '75 featured 22 tons of sound and lighting equipment requiring more than a half-million watts of power.

It was also the band's first tour with new guitarist Ronnie Wood and future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Preston on keys.

Zoom in: The Rolling Stones hadn't played Cleveland since 1966, before they'd become "The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World."

Details: The Stones' concert featured Tower of Power, The J. Geils Band and Joe Vitale's Madmen as openers. Tickets were just $10.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and company went on stage at 7:13pm with fireworks signaling their arrival.

What they did: The band walked out to Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man" before the opening cowbell and drums of "Honky Tonk Women" kicked in.

The show lasted two hours and 23 songs, including covers of The Temptations' "Aint' Too Proud to Beg" and the blues standard "You Gotta Move."

What they wrote: "Mick Jagger danced, bowed, whirled and did a Chuck Berry scissors kick up and down the stage and gave little exuberant whoops," Plain Dealer music critic Jane Scott wrote.

"The old punk, raunchy image of the Stones has faded a bit, but the basic raw power remains. … They sounded better than ever."

The bottom line: The Rolling Stones returned to the World Series of Rock in 1978, but no show embodied Cleveland's peak live-music era more than that 1975 showcase.

