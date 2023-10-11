Greatest Cleveland Concerts: No. 5 — American Music Masters
In 1996, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launched its American Music Masters concert series with a tribute to folk music icon Woody Guthrie.
Why it matters: The concert featuring Bruce Springsteen would establish Music Masters as the museum's signature event for the next 20 years.
Flashback: The Rock Hall opened its doors in September 1995 with an epic concert at Cleveland Municipal Stadium and exhibits dedicated to The Beatles and other artists.
Yes, but: The museum still sought an annual event that could educate fans on the development of rock 'n' roll and the artists whose music influenced the creation and evolution of the genre.
The big picture: The first 10-day Music Masters featured exhibitions and conferences centered on Guthrie's legacy, culminating with a tribute concert on Sept. 29 at Severance Hall.
- Springsteen and folk luminary Pete Seeger headlined a lineup that included Guthrie's son Arlo, Ani DiFranco, Ramblin' Jack Elliott and Indigo Girls.
What happened: DiFranco opened the concert with a cover of Guthrie's "Do Re Mi" that became a mainstay in her live set for decades.
- Seeger drew a standing ovation for his rendition of Guthrie's "Hobo's Lullaby."
- Springsteen played a set of Guthrie classics, including a cover of "The Ballad of Tom Joad," and led an encore performance of Guthrie tunes, including "Hard Travelin'" and "Til We Outnumber 'Em."
The bottom line: In 2000, DiFranco released the entire concert as a live album on her record label, Righteous Babe Records.
- The Rock Hall would use Music Masters to honor artists like Robert Johnson, Aretha Franklin and The Rolling Stones before pulling the plug on the event in 2017.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.